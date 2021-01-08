LEWISTON, ID- Police are searching for two suspects who they say forced themselves inside the home of 31-year-old Samuel R. Johns and shot and killed him.
At about 1:40am on January 8th, Lewiston Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of the 1700 block of 7th Avenue. When they arrived they found Johns dead at the scene.
Witnesses say that two unknown people forced their way inside the residence and moments later, Johns was shot. Witnesses say that they two unknown people fled immediately after the shooting.
The identity of the two suspects is unknown at this time and they are still at large. LPD says that they do not believe this shooting was random, and that there is no danger to the public at this time.
Police are looking for any information that can aid in their investigation. Anyone with security cameras in the area are asked to review the footage around the time of the shooting for any suspicions persons who can be observed.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective Brian Erickson at 208-746-0171
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.