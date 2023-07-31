LEWISTON, Idaho - Outdoor water restrictions in Lewiston, ID were lifted Monday by Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
Since May, Lewiston residents were forced to water their yards by hand. It reserved what water was left in the water reservoir after it failed in January.
“The City of Lewiston appreciates the community's understanding as we have navigated these monumental challenges over the last six months,” Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said.
Even though the restrictions have been lifted, the City of Lewiston is asking resident to gradually resume irrigation practices.
"By slowly increasing irrigation consumption, we can ensure the smooth operation of the mechanical systems to handle the typical summer water demands and allow sufficient time for the grass to absorb the water," the public works department said.
The water reservoir has been completely restored, according to the public works department. Final touches, including the installation of the liner and floating cover, were completed earlier this month.
“This signifies an important step forward in our journey to recovery,” Mayor Dan Johnson said. “The City is committed to investing in its valuable assets, including critical infrastructure. This unforeseen incident came with challenges, but our community’s resilience shines through.”