A Lewiston woman was killed after her car crashed into a creek Monday night south of Lewiston.
The crash occurred Monday between 10 and 11 p.m. on Tammany Creek Rd near 6th St., just south of Lewiston.
Fifty-five-year-old Teresa Morgan was traveling eastbound in a green Honda Civic on Tammany Creek Rd. when the car left the south side of the road, went airborne and came to a rest on its top in a creek, partially submerged.
Idaho State Police say Morgan was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.