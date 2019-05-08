A Lewiston woman was life flighted after a falling asleep at the wheel before crashing into a semi-truck trailer on US-95 south of Moscow Tuesday morning.
Tuesday just after 5:30 a.m., 24-year-old Katie Hamilton was travelling northbound in a Honda CRV on US-95 three miles south of Moscow. Idaho State Police said she fell asleep and drove left of center, striking the trailer of a Swift semi-truck driven by 43-year-old Mame Sylla of Atlanta, Georgia.
Hamilton's vehicle spun and went off the southbound shoulder and continued on 70 feet into a farm field. She was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Lifeflight to St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Sylla was transported to Gritman Medical, but was released with no injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
US-95 had one lane blocked for around 3.5 hours as the crash was investigated.