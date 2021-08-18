LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Residents of Liberty Lake have until Sept. 7 to get their boats in out out of the water via the Liberty Lake Access Area. After that date, the gate will be closed for crews to start construction.
Crews plan to renovate the boat access are. Their improving the existing boat ramp, sealing and striping the parking area, installing new signage, a new fishing pier with benches, and replacing the current vault toilets with a new double vault ADA accessible toilet.
“Liberty Lake is one of our most used access areas in the Spokane area, and it gets a lot of wear and tear,” said Dan Dziekan, WDFW access manager. “Unfortunately, the small window of time when we can complete work near water means this area will be closed for a while when the weather is still warm, but the result will be a nicer access for the future.”
Anyone who leaves their boat in the lake after Sept. 7 will have two days in October to pull them out. They can do so on Oct. 23 and 30.
The project is projected to cost $319,705 with funding from Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO).