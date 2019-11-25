LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake remains under a boil water order on Monday, November 25 after an another sample tested positive for total coliform.
According to the Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District, the sample was discovered in their distribution center and tested negative for E. coli.
Two additional rounds of sampling with satisfactory results will be required in order to remove the boil order.
"The District is working diligently to remove the boil water order as quickly as possible," the District said in a Facebook post.
People with additional questions are advised to contact the District at (509)922-5443.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.