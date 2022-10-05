LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. The City of Liberty Lake will recognize Fire Prevention week Oct. 9-15, after the city council authorized the mayor's proclamation on Tuesday.
This year's theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." The proclamation encourages Liberty Lake residents to plan and execute a home fire escape during the week.
It also encouraged residents to "support the many public safety activities and efforts of the Spokane Valley Fire Department."
Representatives from the Spokane Valley Fire Department were in attendance for the vote on the proclamation.