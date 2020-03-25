Many people are finding ways to spread joy from a distance during the coronavirus outbreak. A Liberty Lake family is doing that with their holiday decorations.
Bonnie Cannon has four Christmas trees in her front yard. They're still covered in strands of lights. She saw a story on KHQ about using holiday lights to cheer people up, and decided to plug hers back in.
"I thought if I can help brighten people's days or nights, actually, we'll just go from there and see how that works, and other people might do other things to help out," Cannon said.
Cannon posted about her Christmas trees on Nextdoor, and some people wrote back saying they were also planning to bring the holidays back early. She hopes to keep brightening lives during this scary season and reminding people there is still good to be found in the world.
