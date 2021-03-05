SPOKANE, Wash. - The Liberty Lake Golf Course opens March 5 with the first tee time at 9 a.m.
The MeadowWood and Latah Creek courses are set to open on March 12, all under COVID-19 Phase 2 guidelines.
Reservations are available online to limit contact. Normal golf groups are permitted however people from separate households need to social distance. Surfaces and rentals will be wiped down frequently and driving range hitting spaces need to be ten feet apart.
Spokane Parks & Recreation have also released their 2021 spring activity guide that has a variety of activities if you aren't a golfer.
From adult sports recreation leagues like volleyball or softball to hiking groups there are plenty to choose from. There are also some options for kids spring and summer camps that parents can start looking at.
Spokane Parks & Rec says all programs will meet guidelines in place at the time of the program, or they will be rescheduled/cancelled.
