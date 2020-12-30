Liberty Lake Mayor stepping down from position to focus on his health

Liberty Lake Mayor Shane Brickner is stepping down from his position due to health concerns.
In a statement posted on the Liberty Lake website, Brickner said he is experiencing health issues with his heart.
He said he has experienced multiple episodes.
Brickner said the decision to stepdown is difficult but he wants to be able to watch his grandson grow up and walk his daughters down the aisle.
