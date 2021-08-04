Pratt-Holland.jpg

WEST POINT, N.Y. - A Liberty Lake native was selected to be the highest-ranking position in the cadet chain of command at the U.S. Military Academy Corps at West Point.

Cadet Holland Pratt will be First Captain for the 2021 - 2022 academic year.

According to West Point, Pratt, a military history major and Arabic minor, led approximately 1,200 cadets as the Regimental Commander of Cadet Field Training.

As First Captain, she is responsible for around 4,400 Cadets.

