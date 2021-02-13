LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. -- As the region moves into phase two of Governor Inslee's reopening plan, many in the entertainment industry are feeling optimistic for the first time in months. Some just hope it's not too little, too late for their struggling passion.
Spokane and surrounding communities will transition to phase two Monday. For those who work, volunteer or perform in indoor entertainment, they are preparing to welcome back customers and attendees at 25% capacity. This includes theaters, concert halls, museums, event spaces, etc. If concessions are served, food and drink requirements apply.
Brad Bruszer, the Theatre Manager at TAC at the Lake Theatre in Liberty Lake is hopeful better days are ahead, but says his facility is in need of some support. TAC at the Lake's website says they are a 'a small, education-based, non-profit community theatre located in Liberty Lake. Their site says they are committed to, 'providing culturally enriching entertainment for all ages from Coeur d'Alene to Cheney.'
To continue that work, Bruszer says they need some assistance.
He wrote the following Help Me Hayley request, 'I am writing to ask for your help for a children's theater in our community. I am the theater manager at TAC at the Lake theater in Liberty Lake. In 2018 Theater Arts for Children merged with Liberty Lake Community Theater. These two theaters existed for the purpose of offering children the opportunity to get a chance to discover the fun and the workings of the theater. Both theaters emphasized the importance of helping kids, (and adults), the chance to be on stage even if they hadn’t been in theater long, or even at all before. The two theaters merged with the desire to make this vision stronger and more attainable for children and adults in the Spokane Valley. Unfortunately, after less than one season as a new theater, Covid struck and forced us to cut short our season and close the doors. We have done fundraisers, applied and received grants, and done a few creative things to try to keep us afloat. Unfortunately, the funds have dried up and the theater is looking at closing its doors forever. We are asking if you would be willing to do a story on the history of these two theaters that have come together as one, with the hope of raising awareness of the ongoing need of children and families and their interaction with the arts.
We are hoping to raise $10,000+ in order to cover late bills and also have enough to be able to reopen as soon as we are allowed to.'
With the advancement to phase two, that is finally something that is on the horizon. They are starting auditions for Charolette's Web in March. Bruszer says they are busy working to get back the momentum they had just one year ago.
"It was really starting to take off, but then COVID hit," he said. "We actually had a show going on. We had to stop production.""We've done what we could until we could start doing shows again," he said. "It's been almost a year. We've been able to sustain thus far, but we're running out of funds....We've spent about $20,000 just to exist."
Buszer says money is tight, and bills continue to come in even during a shutdown. He says they are so appreciative of donors who have already stepped in to help them get by, but more support is needed if they are going to survive this.
If you're interested in learning more about TAC at the Lake or how you can help them, visit: https://www.tacatthelake.com/
