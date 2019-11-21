LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - After a water boil advisory was issued in Liberty Lake, due to E. coli that was discovered in a fire hydrant, the City of Liberty Lake is offering bottles of water for those who've been impacted.
The Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District is working with the City of Liberty Lake to get water to people in need. The offer is limited to the elderly, those with disabilities or residents in a position of economic hardship.
The District and the City are coordinating the following pickup locations:
- Spokane Valley Fire Station 3: 21300 E. County Vista Dr., Liberty Lake (if someone is not available then they are out on a call and please go to a different pickup location)
- City of Liberty Lake City Hall: 22710 E. County Vista Dr., Liberty Lake (pickup available during business hours)
- Liberty Lake Municipal Library: 23123 E. Mission Ave., Liberty Lake (pickup available during business hours)
- Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District: 2218 N. Harvard Rd. (pickup available during business hours)
Residents are encouraged to check with their neighbors whom they know to be in need.
The District has also isolated the area affected by the E. coli discovery, disinfected and flushed the distribution system, and is continuing to sample the water.
Sample results on Thursday, November 21 came back clear of E. coli. The District is working to restore the water system and remove the boil order. On Friday, November 22, workers will continue additional sampling to confirm the absence of E. coli.
