Liberty Lake Police Department searching for person of interest in $300k burglary

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Liberty Lake Police Department (LLPD) is asking for help finding a person of interest in a commercial burglary that happened overnight at Consign Furniture and Jewelry.
On Oct. 10, a woman entered the store around 5 p.m. and hid until it closed for the evening. Around 8 p.m., she was seen moving around the store to the jewelry cases, where about $300,000 dollars worth of miscellaneous jewelry was taken.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.