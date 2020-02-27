LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Liberty Lake Police Department is looking for four suspects they say are wanted in connection with a vehicle prowling.
According to the Police Department, the prowling took place on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The two men and two women were caught on surveillance footage from Walmart as they used stolen credit/debit cards from the prowl.
Anyone with information about the suspects whereabouts or identities is asked to contact Detective Bourgeois at (509)755-1142.
