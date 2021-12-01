LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Liberty Lake Police Department is informing the community of a level two sex offender who was released on Monday.
Thirty-eight-year-old Opeyemi Ekundayo has been arrested in Spokane County for assault, rape, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, according to police.
In September of 2020, Ekundayo was arrested after cutting off his GPS monitor and attempting to flee by flying to Oklahoma.
Ekundayo's charges have since been dropped as he was found to be incompetent to stand trial.
During previous incidents, Ekundayo claims to be a federal airman, a foreign diplomat, an engineer, etc.
Police said please be mindful of this if you come into contact with Ekundayo in the community.
Liberty Lake Police said his address is on the 2300 Block of N. Madson Rd., Liberty Lake WA 99019