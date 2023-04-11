LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - A Liberty Lake Police Officer was arrested on three counts of tampering with a witness, a felony charge.
On Aug. 18, 2022, Officers with the Liberty Lake Police Department (LLPD) responded to reports of felony assault, burglary and other potential criminal activity. When Officer Michael Marroquin and his partner arrived at the scene, the scene was quickly cleared with no arrests made and no written statements taken.
When LLPD Command Staff and Supervisors learned that no case reports were completed, they reviewed the body camera footage leading them to conduct an internal investigation. Along with the internal investigation, LLPD requested the Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) conduct an additional investigation to determine if any policies or state law violations occurred.
Officer Marroquin was placed on administrative leave at the start of both investigations and resigned from LLPD shortly after.
The investigation managed by the AHPD determined Marroquin did violate state law and his actions were up to review by the Spokane County Prosecutor.
AHPD did not find any state law violations against Officer Marroquin’s partner. The investigation did find LLPD policies had been violated and disciplinary actions have been taken per policy violations.
On March 17, 2023, the Spokane County Prosecutor filed charges against Officer Marroquin for three counts of tampering with a witness, a Class C Felony. Marroquin was arraigned on April 5.
"The Liberty Lake Police Department does not condone a lack of moral and ethical standards. Leadership, Officers, staff, and volunteers at the agency believe in professionalism and commitment to our community and in all aspects of daily life. We remain committed and accountable to the community in which we serve," said LLPD.