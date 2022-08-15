Breaking graphic

The girl has been found.

Last Updated: August 15 at 12:30 p.m.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Liberty Lake police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in the Legacy Ridge area. 

She is 5'3", 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top. 

Her last sighting was between 4 and 6 a.m. on August 15. 

Anyone with information is asking to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233. 

