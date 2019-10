Watch again

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Liberty Lake Police Department is offering a reward after city equipment was vandalized, resulting in over $30,000 in damages.

LLPD says the damage was done to the equipment on Friday, Sept. 27.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Bourgeois at 509-755-1142.