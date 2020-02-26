Liberty Lake Police share tips for avoiding car prowlers after string of thefts

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Liberty Lake Police Department is warning the public after a number of thefts have been reported in the area.
According to police, the two individuals involved in the thefts were last seen riding bicycles northbound through the Safeway parking lot and smelled strongly of wood smoke, according to witnesses. The bikes were described as BMX style, with one being blue in color.
Anyone who can provide any information about the men is asked to contact Detective Bourgeois at (509)755-1142.
Police noted that most vehicle prowls are crimes of opportunity through unlocked doors and open windows. Large parking areas like shopping centers, housing communities, parks and schools are prime targets for prowlers since multiple vehicles can be hit in a short time.
Prowlers also know the odds are good that someone will leave a door unlocked, a window down or keys in the ignition.
The Liberty Lake Police Department provided the following tips to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of a vehicle prowl:
Parking and Securing a Vehicle:
- Use a garage or secure location whenever possible
- Park in well-lit areas where your car can be seen
- Avoid isolated areas. Park near locations frequently used by pedestrians
- If you hear something suspicious (shattering glass) or see someone looking into vehicles, call 911.
- Roll up the windows and lock all doors
- Secure the trunk, hatches, bed-mounted tool boxes and canopies
- Activate your alarm
- Install anti-theft devices
Remove these Items:
- Firearms (please don't arm criminals by leaving these in your vehicle)
- Wallets or purses
- Checkbooks
- Cell phones
- Cameras
- CD players and CDs
- Credit/debit and gift cards
- Electronic devices
- Garage door openers
- GPS units
- Jewelry
- Keys
- Laptops
- Luggage or bags
- Receipts/statements
- Store bags or packages
- Tools
- Vehicle insurance, title and registration information
- Clothing
