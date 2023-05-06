SPOKANE, Wash. - With shootings at the top of mind for many Americans, the Liberty Lake Police Department (LLPD) has organized an event to help local civilians better respond.
Officers Jordan Sowell and Logan Ervin with LLPD aim to convey their knowledge to help locals be prepared and survive these incidents.
"We basically make strategies on how to survive these events based on what's happened in the past," said Sowell. "These are all lessons bathed in blood, unfortunately, but the best thing we can do is respond to those as a civilian and law enforcement and come up with positive outcomes."
A dozen community members attended the class this weekend. Rooted in psychology, the class focuses on helping citizens prepare for what their bodies and minds may experience when caught in an active shooter situation.
Sowell emphasized the importance of the strategies they aim to communicate, "when their stress levels are so high, maybe once we get to the stress level, how do we manage that? You know? Tactical breathing opening up the scope of that tunnel vision we get."
Sowell also hopes that this gives insight into the minds of officers when they are in the line of duty, "as long as civilians know how we're going to be thinking, which all this stuff is exactly what we go through as well, it's very important for them to realize that and help them understand why we make the decisions we do."