LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.- One hot rod in the Liberty Lake Police fleet is serving a higher purpose while fighting crime, honor those who haven fallen in the line of duty.
The hood of the patrol vehicle has a unique design that lists the names of those who have died while serving for local law enforcement agencies in Washington and Idaho.
Idaho State Police joined in at the unveiling of the vehicle, which includes names of their own, Troopers Linda Huff and Sean Daly. They shared photos patrol car, and the two names of their fallen friends, who are among those honored on the hood.
Later today, KHQ will meet with the Liberty Lake Police Department, and the officer who drives the special patrol car.