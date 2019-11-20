According to Liberty Lake Water District 1, residents are under a water boil advisory.
The General Manager of Liberty Lake Water District 1, BiJay Adams told KHQ that E-Coli was discovered in a fire hydrant during a test in the East Appleway area.
The test was taken on Tuesday and results were given back to the water district on Wednesday.
Adams said that they have run other tests throughout Liberty Lake and they have all come back negative for E-Coli, leading them to believe the E-Coli is only present in the East Appleway area.
This story is developing and information will be updated as it is received.
