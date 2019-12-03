Liberty Lake Water and Sewer investigating cause of E. Coli after boil water order is lifted
The Liberty Lake Water and Sewer District are continuing to investigate the cause of the E. Coli found during a fire hydrant water test.
According to the Water and Sewer District, a boil water advisory was in place for ten days.
The E. Coli was found on November 16 and the advisory was lifted on November 28.
After discovering the E. coli the District chlorinated, flushed and conducted additional investigative sampling. The District collected 209 samples in total while working to flush the system and discover where else may be contaminated.
The District said the next step is a detailed inspection of the area where the E. coli was discovered. When the investigation is complete a letter will be sent to all of our customers outlining what was found.
