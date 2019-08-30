SPANGLE, Wash. - Heads up for parents with kids in the Liberty School District in Spangle: school will be running on a two-hour delay Friday, August 30.
According to the school district the delay has been caused by a lack of water at the schools, which means there is no access to restrooms or cafeterias.
No breakfast will be served and before-school activities have been cancelled. Buses will arrive at stops two hours late.
The delay may turn into a closure. If that's the case, the district will announce it before 8:00 am.