SPOKANE, Wash.- A group that wants to split Washington into two separate states. One called Washington and one called Liberty.
The group Liberty, confirms they'll have an information booth at the Spokane County Fair.
That has sparked a whirlwind of controversy.
The Liberty State campaign hasn't been limited to Spokane County.
"We are currently gathering signatures on petitions to our county commissioners to put an advisory vote on the ballot next February," said Liberty State Spokeswoman Rene' Holaday in a recent public service announcement on their website.
Ahead of that effort, Liberty State organizers are seemingly taking pains to act and sound more like a traditional political party.
"All of our volunteer groups have been very busy this summer holding their county meetings selling flags and liberty state gear and manning booths at local events. We are organized and getting the word out," Holaday added.
Even if that means distancing themselves from the one local leader best known for championing the cause of a 51st state.
"We want the media to know that Liberty State is not about representative Matt Shea. While he struck the match, Liberty State is about we the people. Who will have our power of votes restored," Holaday continued to say in the PSA.
That statement aside, spokeswoman Rene' Holaday - who prefers "Lady Liberty" when she podcasts - is the same Rene' Holaday who once worked for Matt Shea as his legislative assistant and said publicly, "It's going to be bloodshed or Liberty State" at a rally in May.
And others in the community are equally skeptical that Liberty State organizers have truly softened their stance.
Documents released this week by former Shea confidant Jay Pounder detailed plans - attributed to Shea - to establish a theocratic government in Eastern Washington run by Christians only.
While a petition to bar Liberty State from the fair gathered hundreds of signatures in support saying, "the fair should be about winning ribbons, live music, rides, and regrettable food choices; not advancing an agenda affiliated with Christian Dominionism."
But Liberty State organizers now seem to welcome the debate.
Holaday is indicating that her group will take all questions from the mainstream next week.
"We will be holding a press conference in Moses lake on Wednesday, September 4th, where myself and all our Liberty State captains will be inviting the media to attend and ask questions," Holaday said.
The fair isn't backing away from its invitation, saying they believe the group has the right to freedom of speech as long as fairground rules are followed.