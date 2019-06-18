There was a full house at the Spokane Public Library in Hillyard, with people both supporting and opposing Drag Queen Story Hour.
Some people at the library said they have been trying to fight these readings for weeks but aren’t getting anywhere. Another story hour is scheduled for Saturday downtown.
One protester who spoke at the event said, “You have declared war on Christians and we are going to declare war back on you.”
The biggest question we've seen people asking on the KHQ Facebook page, is if the library is doing background checks on the drag queens.
The library says they aren't. Performers, like fireman, police officers, or drag queens, don’t need them, because they’re never left alone with children, who are usually with their parents. Some of the people concerned with Drag Queen Story Hour, said they were afraid sex offenders could put on costumes and read to a room full of kids.
One man at the meeting said he has called the library all week, trying to set up a Christian Story Hour, but the library wouldn't allow it. As a public organization, it does not put on religious story hours.
Supporters of Drag Queen Story Hour say it's been a positive for their children. Many pointing out that their kids have felt safe and accepted, and have enjoyed the books the performers have been reading to the.
One thing a lot of people agreed on, was that the library shouldn’t have limited the number of people who could get into the reading room. Only a small group was allowed in, and many want that to change before the next event on Saturday.