Leslie Lowe
A cold front moving through overnight and early into Wednesday could deliver some very light showers to kick off the day. 
Mountain thunderstorms will linger into the afternoon hours with daytime highs in the low 80's and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50's.
A ridge of high pressure will slowly nudge in as we head into the end of the week and weekend, bringing sunny skies and daytime highs that will gradually climb back into the upper 80's by the end of the week, with 90's expected by the second half of the weekend. 
 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!