Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

Monsoonal moisture from the desert southwest will bring increasing chances of thunderstorms to the Inland northwest through mid-week.  Round two arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. These nocturnal thunderstorms could produce a little rain, but the bigger player is the threat of dry lightning and the potential of new fire starts.  Wednesday will be the breeziest day, with gust 20-25 mph.  

Daytime highs will take a slight drop into the upper 80's Wednesday and Thursday and then will bounce right back up into the 90's to wrap up the weekend and the weekend. 

