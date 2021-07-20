Weather Alert

...LIGHTNING WITH THUNDERSTORMS AND DRY AND BREEZY CONDITONS WILL BRING CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH WEDNESDAY... .There will be multiple fire weather hazards resulting in critical fire weather conditions through Wednesday evening. Two rounds of lightning with the first moving through Tuesday morning and the next expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Both rounds of thunderstorms will occur over eastern districts in Washington and north Idaho. Areas near the east slopes of the Cascades will see gusty winds and low relative humidity this afternoon into the early evening. A cold front Wednesday afternoon will deliver gusty winds with low relative humidity for much of the region. ...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOLLOWED BE WINDS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE IDAHO PANHANDLE, PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Thunderstorms: Isolated thunderstorms today. Thunderstorms shifting out of eastern Washington by Tuesday afternoon. A second lightning event with scattered thunderstorms late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Brief rain expected with thunderstorms. * Winds: West to southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph on Tuesday increasing on Wednesday 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Gusty outflow winds are possible near thunderstorms. * Relative Humidities: 14 to 25 percent in the valleys and 25 to 38 percent in the mountains for Tuesday and on Wednesday, 9 to 22 percent in valleys and 25 to 35 percent in the mountains. * Impacts: Thunderstorms containing only light rain amounts may lead to several new fire starts. Breezy winds may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires especially on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&