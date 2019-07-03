As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, there will be plenty of options for fireworks around the Inland Northwest.
As always, one of the most popular options in the Spokane area for fireworks is at Riverfront Park, which will take place at 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Sandwiched around the fireworks are carnivals, live entertainment, beer garden, carnival rides, food, games and more. The celebration will also continue into the weekend.
Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights will be launching fireworks at 10 p.m. Thursday. Those arriving early can enjoy an afternoon family festival including a kid zone, beer garden and more.
Those wanting to be near or on a lake can look no further than Coeur d'Alene Resort, who has one of the biggest firework shows in the Inland Northwest. They also offer a two-hour cruise if you'd like the best front-row seating to the show. Tickets for the cruise run $31-35, but kids two and under are free. There will also be a Fourth of July parade in downtown CdA along with live entertainment. The resort has multiple dinner packages and VIP experiences available as well.
If you'd like to take in some free music prior to fireworks, Liberty Lake will be hosting a trio of concerts at Pavilion Park prior to lighting up the sky around 10 p.m. The Liberty Lake Kiwanis will also serve up snacks and treats throughout the evening.