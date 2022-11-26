SPOKANE, Wash. - Lace up your skates and watch the tree come alight downtown at the Numerica Skate Ribbon! It's time for this year's tree lighting ceremony!
If ice skating is not your thing, not to fear! There will be food trucks, live entertainment, and free hot chocolate courtesy of Starbucks.
The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with a welcome from Spokane Civic Theatre, followed by a demonstration from the Spokane Figure Skating Club at 4:15, 5:15, and 6:20. Other performances will include the Natanam School of Dance, Spokane Children's Theatre Company Ballet School, and Spokane Area Youth Choirs.
It all culminates in the grand event at 6 p.m., with a countdown to the tree lighting followed by caroling. And of course, what's a tree lighting without a special visit from Santa Clause, brought to you via the Spokane Firefighters Union IAF Local 29.
If you're eager for some cheer and chocolate, head down to the Numerica Skate Ribbon tonight!