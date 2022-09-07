Lightning-sparked Williams Creek Fire now causing Level 3 evacuations near Orogrande

The lightning-sparked Williams Creek Fire burning five miles west of Orogrande is now causing Level 3 evacuations for the surrounding area of the fire.

The fire is burning 5,197 acres and is 0% contained. There are 103 people working on the fire.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!