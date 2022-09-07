Lightning-sparked Williams Creek Fire now causing Level 3 evacuations near Orogrande

The lightning-sparked Williams Creek Fire burning five miles west of Orogrande is now causing Level 3 evacuations for the surrounding area of the fire.
The fire is burning 5,197 acres and is 0% contained. There are 103 people working on the fire.
.The Red Flag Warning for the Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau for Thursday has been extended into Friday in anticipation of continued dry north winds. The Red Flag Warning for the mountainous zones of north central and northeast Washington has been extended through Thursday morning due to poor humidity recovery and gusty ridge top winds through the night. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Timing: West winds peaking Wednesday mid afternoon through early evening. * Relative Humidities: 10 to 20 percent. * Temperatures: Upper 80s and low 90s * Impacts: Gusty winds during the day time along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: Thursday and Friday will be dry and breezy as well. Parts of the Columbia Basin and exposed ridges of northern Washington may need additional warnings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
The lightning-sparked Williams Creek Fire burning five miles west of Orogrande is now causing Level 3 evacuations for the surrounding area of the fire.
The fire is burning 5,197 acres and is 0% contained. There are 103 people working on the fire.
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
.The Red Flag Warning for the Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau for Thursday has been extended into Friday in anticipation of continued dry north winds. The Red Flag Warning for the mountainous zones of north central and northeast Washington has been extended through Thursday morning due to poor humidity recovery and gusty ridge top winds through the night. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Timing: West winds peaking Wednesday mid afternoon through early evening. * Relative Humidities: 10 to 20 percent. * Temperatures: Upper 80s and low 90s * Impacts: Gusty winds during the day time along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: Thursday and Friday will be dry and breezy as well. Parts of the Columbia Basin and exposed ridges of northern Washington may need additional warnings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Currently in Spokane
Focusing on what happens after a road crash and what you should do as a victim is crucial because your decisions will influence your chances of being adequately compensated. Even so, as a driver or pedestrian, what can you do to keep the roads safe? Read more
For many, the debate is still out on whether politicians or lawyers occupy a lower place on the “socially acceptable to admit to” scale. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t share a laugh over a profession that deserves it from time to time. Check out our top ten jokes about lawyers that make even us laugh. Read more
An accident can leave you in a state of shock, and you may be unsure where to begin. What you do after a collision will impact your health and your finances, which is why it’s vital to avoid making mistakes. Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.