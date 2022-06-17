There's a special relationship between dads and their daughters and Michael and Raegan Laycock are no different.
"He's everything," Raegan said of her dad. "He's the guy I talk to about pretty much everything."
"Raegan and I have always been close," Michael added.
These days the father and daughter duo are getting a little bit closer as co-workers.
As Raegan grew up, her dad worked at Deaconess, though as she later found out, not as a doctor.
"She thought just because I worked in a hospital I must be a doctor," Michael said. "Even though we told her a number of times, 'No, we're just speech therapists. Her mother and I are both speech therapists."
As she grew older, Raegan understood the concept of working in a hospital and not needing to be a doctor, but the admiration for her parents and their professions for so many years laid the foundation for Raegan's future.
"She has never changed her mind," Michael said. "She's said since she was 6-years-old she wanted to be a pediatrician."
So as a student at Ferris, Raegan has spent the last couple of years in Running Start at Eastern Washington University earning college credits.
Last Sunday, Raegan graduated from Ferris, which was a bittersweet moment for Michael.
"It's one of the first times I've objectively felt old," Michael joked.
Now, before diving into Biology and Pre-Med, to gain some experience in the medical field, Raegan is volunteering where her dad works: Deaconess.
"I work in the ER, so we run a lot of samples and clean a lot of beds," Raegan said of her new volunteer position.
While their schedules don't overlap just yet, Michael said having her come home and tell him about her experiences and the people she met has been rewarding.
"Tt's so fun to watch your kid grow and do things that you used to do," Michael said.
As a dad, your time with your kids while they're kids is too short. So you try your best to guide them through the world and to nurture their interests because it's a blink of an eye between when they're little people depending on you for an unlimited supply of graham crackers to when they're graduating high school to when they're looking to follow your lead and work in a hospital.
Perhaps, even with you. As your daughter and as your colleague.
"You'll be giving me orders at some point," Michael quipped to Raegan.
"There you go," she smiled.