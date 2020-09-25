During my daily meme scroll this week I found a local one highlighting the struggles small business owners on West Main are already facing during the pandemic and how their lives just got a little harder with construction moving into the area for at least the next 4-6 weeks.
The meme?
"It wasn't necessarily meant to be a rant or a complaint," General Manager of Stella's Cafe Jon Brown said about posting the meme. "It was just something that I though was kind of funny and was like, 'it's like kicking a man when he's down.'"
This week, West Main between Division and Browne was virtually shut down (there's still one lane open) as construction for a bus platform and shelter for the new city line running to the U-District began. While Brown said he's in favor of progress and building up the area, he thinks the timing of it all could've been better.
"We all [business owners] feel like it's a little tone deaf," Brown said. "Maybe they could've looked at this project and said, 'Oh, we could maybe put that off until some of these businesses have had a chance to recover.'"
When the pandemic began, Brown said he had to lay off about 40 employees. Since Phase Two, he said he's only been able to bring about a quarter of them back.
Businesses are already trying to survive on razor-thin margins and the impact of two more months with limited access to potential customers could be disasterous.
"Nobody's making money right now. It's about trying to stay open, trying to stay alive," Brown added. "Even $50, $60 or $100 a day in reduced business on top of the already 50 percent reduced business were doing (under Phase Two), that's an employee or two. That's rent."
Up the street a bit at Chosen Vintage, with orange construction fencing narrowing the sidewalk in front of the front door, it's hard to tell the shop is even open.
"It's a compiling thing," one manager at the store said on Friday. "We were really excited that we got to open after Phase One, but now it's like we're essentially closed because of construction."
The same manager, who didn't want to be identified, said since construction began this week, business is down 70 percent.
"Even though it might be harder to get here, we're still open," she said.
Signage at Main and Browne let's potential customers know businesses on the block are still open during construction, but the problem is parking. Limited parking exists due to construction vehicles occupying the usual spots and additional construction surrounds the block in almost every direction.
Brown and other business owners are just hoping people are willing to walk a few extra blocks to support them during an already difficult time.
"Adding an extra block or two to someone's walk to get to a place for a sandwich, coffee or pizza, it makes a huge difference," Brown said. "When people understand they can't just park right in front of the place they're going to go eat or drink, they're probably going to make a different choice."
Through all the struggles, including this new one, Brown remains hopeful about eventually coming out of this.
"Optimistic, but cautiously," he said before chuckling.
Brown hopes those looking for food, drinks, coffee, comics, vintage clothing or furniture, a haircut, or a co-op market will help them out by walking those few extra blocks and if you can't, he adds that you can always call ahead for pickup or order delivery.
The message he wants the community to know is: West Main is open during construction and eager to serve.
