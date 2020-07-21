It's looking likely that today will be the hottest day of the year so far as we skyrocket into the mid to upper 90's for our daytime high here in Spokane. Back through Central Washington triple digits are possible. We're expecting a breeze out there too as the tail end of the system to the north of us pushes through. Fire danger is a concern especially back into Central Washington. Please keep in mind burn bans are in place. Make sure you are aware of those before you burn.
Tonight temperatures remain warm as they drop into the low 60's. Mostly clear skies are expected. For your Wednesday we will look for sunny skies and a lighter wind. Temperatures should be a handful of degrees cooler than today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.