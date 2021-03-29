The devil isn't just wearing Prada anymore but also Nike.
The "Old Town Road" artist Lil Nas X collaborating with streetwear company MSCHF to create a par of "Satan Shoes."
The shoes are modified Nike Air Max 97s but Nike is denying any involvement in creating the design due to the shoe being controversial online for containing human blood.
According to NBC News, the shoes contain a drop of human blood in the sole. The blood came from employees at MSCHF.
These #SatanShoes by #Nike & #LilNasX with 666 and a drop of human blood in the sole is a reason why we Christians must be prayed up ready to battle in the spirit with the Voice of the Holy Spirit. This is evil & heresy and I pray that Christians rise up against this. pic.twitter.com/u7CK3NCIy7— Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) March 27, 2021
The shoe has designs including the number 666, a pentagram pendant and references to Luke 10:8, a Bible verse about Satan falling from heaven.
The company only created 666 pairs of the shoe which were sold for $1,018.
The shoes went on sale Monday and quickly sold out.
Nike filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in federal court on Monday.
"We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF," Nike said in a statement. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."
MSCHF previously released shoes called the "Jesus Shoes," containing holy water.