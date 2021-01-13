Riverfront Park butterflies damaged in windstorm

UPDATE: 

The Lilac Butterfly at Riverfront Park was brought down by strong winds that roared through the region Wednesday morning. 

Riverfront Park Spokane posting to Twitter that no one was injured when it came down. 

Riverfront Park officials are working with engineers to determine the cause and repair plan for the butterfly. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The butterflies at the North entrance of Riverfront Park were damaged in Wednesday's windstorm. 

Tags