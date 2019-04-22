COEUR D'ALENE - Ray Garland lived through one of the worst days in American history.
"A day that will live in infamy" proclaimed President Franklin Delano Roosevelt the day after Pearl Harbor was attacked.
Garland was stationed on the U.S.S. Tennessee.
"They were strafing the battleship and they come by and they were close enough I could see his googles," Garland told KHQ in 2017.
"First one came on the battleship Tennessee and the second one came during the battle of the Chosin Reservoir in Korea," Carol Edgemon Hipperson said.
Carol Edgemon Hipperson is talking about the times Garland received the Purple Heart.
She's a military historian and author who was close with Ray.
She keeps with her the Spokesman-Reivew paper from December 7th, 2016, the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
A memory that won't soon fade.
"The last one is going to be hard," Carol said, "he always promised me he would live to be 100."
Ray Garland passed away last Thursday at the age of 96.
He was the last remaining Pearl Harbor survivor in the Lilac City chapter of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association.
"the torch has passed, it's up to us now," Carol said.
The number of World War II veterans in general continues to dwindle.
According to the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs, there's less than 500,000 WWII veterans still living.
But the number of Pearl Harbor survivors is even less.
According to the National Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, in 2011, there was close to 2,700 people still living.
Since then, the national organization has disbanded.
But the Lilac Chapter stayed strong with Garland being the last survivor for several years.
He would always be there to remember Pearl Harbor Day and any other holiday that remembered those who gave their lives in defense of our freedoms.
"Remember Pearl Harbor, keep America alert, eternal vigilance is the price of liberty," Carol said reciting Garland's Marine creed.