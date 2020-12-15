SPOKANE, Wash. - During the pandemic, beer sales in the U.S. have increased about 16% compared to the same period in 2019, our news partners at the Spokesman-Review reported.
But, some cities are better than others when it comes to availability, prices and variety. SmartAsset looked into data based on the number of breweries, concentration of bars and the price of a domestic pint.
The analysis looks at 384 cities, and three cities in Washington made the top 50. Seattle made it to ranked number 14, Bellingham at 22 and Spokane at 48.
The top five cities are Cincinnati, Ashville, North Carolina, St. Louis, Portland and Pittsburgh. You can find the whole report, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.