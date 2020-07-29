Lilac City Comicon canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. - The largest comic book and pop culture show in Eastern Washington, The Lilac City Comicon, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The goal of The Lilac City Comicon is to help promote awareness of local artists & businesses from around the Inland Northwest," the cancellation announcement said. "We also strive to make our show the most fun and affordable experience for all ages to enjoy."
The next comicon is set for June 5-6 in 2021.
