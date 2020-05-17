SPOKANE, Wash - It's hard to believe that Saturday should have the Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight parade, drawing people from all across the region to the streets of downtown Spokane.
To mark the occasion, the Spokane Lilac Festival Royal Court was supposed to have a photo shoot on Saturday morning at Manito Park - all while social distancing - but when they turned the corner to enter the Lilac Gardens, they knew this day would mean much more.
Waiting for each of them was a special display set up by their close family, along with their gowns, sashes and tiaras - something they thought they might not get this year.
To maintain social distancing, each table was set far apart, and instead of having a former Royal Court member or Lilac Director crown each princess, their parents got to do it.
The moment was extra special for Princess Morgan from Lewis and Clark High School. Her mother was also a Lilac Princess, and got the opportunity to put the same sash and tiara on her daughter.
Each princess got the chance to share their speech as well, something they prepared for the Queens Coronation - an event that had to be canceled this year.
The speeches brought many to tears, including Lilac President Dan Ver Heul, who noted that he's actually glad they didn't have to choose a Queen this year given the caliber of each Princess's speech.
It may not have been the day each Princess had dreamed of, but this Royal Court has continued to persevere through each challenge, remaining positive during one of our region's most trying times.
The good news? These ladies will still get a chance to ride in the Spokane Lilac Festival Parade in 2021, even if it is a year late.
