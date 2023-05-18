MEAD, Wash. — Sitting in her sewing room in Mead, Washington, Patt Hooker is stitching away.

From quilts for friends to booties for babies, this retired home economics teacher is in her element.

"Everybody has a gift to give and mine just happens to be sewing," Hooker said.

The expert seamstress has been sewing since she was a little girl and she put those skills to use for an organization she loves.

"I get granddaughters every year, new granddaughters every year, I’ve got more granddaughters than anybody," Hooker said.

Those granddaughters are all Lilac Princesses.

Hooker is a staple in the Lilac Parade. In the early 70s, while teaching at Shadle Park High School, she helped establish royalty as the coordinator for the school.

Her involvement has progressively grown throughout the years. As of the last two decades, she served as a chaperon for the royalty court, in addition she’s been making special bags and sashes for each princess.

"I keep track every year of who's worn the sash from each school," Hooker said.

Hooker has books with information on the girls who have worn the sashes, where they are now, when they got married and how many kids they have.

Her sewing room is a time capsule of parades past while also looking towards the future.

In the early years of the parade, it was one of the only leadership opportunities in Spokane for young girls, affording them an opportunity for experience to put on college applications.

She can remember each name, the year, and funny quirks each had. She has immense pride in each girl, but there’s one name on those lists that means a lot to her, her daughter Elizabeth Hooker.