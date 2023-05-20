SPOKANE, Wash. — Activates in the 85th annual Lilac Festival are well underway, but the biggest event of them all is still a few hours away.
The 2023 Armed Forces Torchlight Parade kicks off at about 7:45 p.m., and NonStop Local SWX is the place to watch. On TV, check out channel 6.2 for the full broadcast of the parade. Online, you can watch our live stream.
