SPOKANE, Wash. – The man accused of stabbing a five-year-old little girl multiple times and murdering her mother made his first court appearance on Monday.
Joshua Philips, 41, is facing domestic violence murder and assault charges. Phillips’ bail was set at $1.5 million. Documents allege Phillips was in a dating relationship with Kassie Dewey. When she tried to break up, he snapped murdering her and attacking her young daughter Lilly.
On April 11, Phillips was taken into police custody after he was found at the North Spokane crime scene. Phillips was found inside the garage semi-conscious next to a running vehicle. Kassie Dewey was pronounced dead at the scene. Lilly was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.
Lilly’s father, Josh Schmidt, said his little girl continues to fight.
“Lilly is going in the right direction,” Schmidt told KHQ Monday afternoon.
But Schmidt said he knows, the road to recovery will be a long and very painful one for his daughter.
“She's going for her tubes… trying to take them out,” he said. “She sees me and tries to grab my hand.”
Schmidt said Lilly has been surrounded by an overwhelming amount of love and support. He’s been at the hospital to be at her bedside every single day.
"She can’t talk because of all the tubes, but I can talk to her,” he said. “She’s responsive. She’ll shake her head yes or no.”
Lilly’s accused attacker was hospitalized for days after that supposed suicide attempt. He was finally booked into jail on Saturday evening.
“It made me feel a little bit of relief,” he said. “But something like this, there are no words. His punishment could never be bad enough.”
Schmidt said thoughts of rage could easily consume him when it comes to Joshua Phillips, instead he's putting all of his energy into Lilly and being there to hold her hand.
“She’ll get through this,” he said.