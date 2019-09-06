SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane has been picked as one of several U.S. cities where Lime is rolling out a new Group Ride feature.
Group Ride allows one Lime user to unlock multiple scooters with their account to easily make scooter-riding a group activity without tandem riding.
Lime is the first major e-scooter operator to offer this feature, which they say has already been tried out by some Spokane users.
Users are able to unlock up to five scooters (including their own) after starting their ride. Group riders are required to abide by the rules and regulations noted in the app. All riders must be over 18 years old. They also must sign off on the rules and regulations and accept a user agreement.
"We believe this feature will provide a way for even more people to unlock community and joy by traveling together using our scooters while still riding with one person per scooter," a Lime spokesperson said.