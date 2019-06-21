SPOKANE, Wash. - To make sure users of Lime scooters and are aware of riding rules, the company will be launching "Lime Patrol" on Monday, June 24.
Initially, this will mean that riders should expect to see Lime employees in green shirts reminding people to "Walk Your Wheels on Downtown Sidewalks."
It's an initiative that coincides with efforts by the City of Spokane to improve downtown signage reminding riders of proper etiquette.
Lime Patrol members will be in downtown Spokane helping people with accessing the system, answering questions and informing them of riding rules. They'll also be on the lookout for any poorly parked scooters.
"With so many residents and visitors trying out scooters for the first time here in Spokane, we all need to work together and help people scoot safely and legally. This initiative is part of being a good partner to the City and collaborative problem-solver with the community," Jonathan Hopkins, direct of Strategic Partnerships, Pacific Northwest said in a release.