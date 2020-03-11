SPOKANE, Wash. - If you were planning to hop back on a Lime scooter in downtown Spokane this weekend, there's been a change of plans.
Lime says the return of its scooters and bikes has been pushed back to Monday, March 16.
"We wanted to let you know that due potential for snow and prolonged freezing temperatures this weekend, we have decided that scooters will first hit the roads of Spokane on Monday, March 16th," Lime said in an email update.
(Editor's note - this video was published prior to Wednesday morning's announcement of Lime postponing its relaunching in Spokane on Wednesday morning)
KHQ's Leslie Lowe says a strong area of low pressure in the Pacific will meet up with an arctic front on Friday, bringing the threat of snow to the Inland Northwest through the first half of the weekend.
"Timing and temperatures will be everything with this storm, but with overnight lows dropping into the teens by Friday night, it is almost a sure bet that we will see some of the white stuff on the ground Saturday morning," Leslie wrote. "Although it is still a little a little to early to determine snow totals, I would count on at least a couple of inches in Spokane. We will continue to update you as the latest forecast models come in."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.