SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're looking for an affordable, safe and sustainable way to get around town, look no more: Spokane's WheelShare program is returning this Wednesday, July 1. Initially, you'll be able to roll around town on Lime scooters, but two weeks later, Lime bikes will also be available.
“We are proud to be returning to the streets of Spokane, having served the Lilac City for nearly two years. Lime bikes and scooters will play a key role in helping Spokane residents and visitors get around in a safe and socially distant manner as our communities recover from a difficult pandemic,” Lime Government Affairs for Pacific Northwest and Canada Jonathan Hopkins said.
COVID-19 safety precautions being taken:
- Enhanced cleaning: Increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting scooters and bikes. All parts touched by people are cleaned using products recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and the Center for Biocide Chemistries list and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use against the coronavirus.
- Lime offices and warehouses are distributing hand sanitizer, masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. All mechanics and operators in the field are required to wear gloves and wash their hands regularly.
- Lime will work with the City of Spokane and local health officials to decide to continue, pause or suspend operations if deemed necessary.
- In-app reminders of health and safety best practices (wash hands, maintain distance while riding, pay attention while riding).
Background: Spokane’s WheelShare program, operated by Lime, was launched as a pilot program in 2018 and ran from May to November in 2019. Last year, the City of Spokane and Lime worked together with local partners to support public safety while providing new transportation options for getting around Spokane. In 2019 riders logged 643,000 miles and 581,000 individual trips on the shared bicycles and scooters.
