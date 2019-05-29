Lime and Visit Spokane are officially partnering up to launch "Scoot Spokane" in an effort to show visitors and locals the best the Lilac City has to offer.
According to a release from Lime, the partnership aims at promoting great Spokane experiences as the mobility options allow people to visit area businesses or attractions without having to deal with parking.
The partnership is the first of its kind in the nation, as Lime says it is the company's first tourism bureau partnership in the U.S.
“Lime’s purpose is to unlock the experiences and magic of great cities like Spokane by connecting people to them,” said Jonathan Hopkins, Lime’s Director of Strategic Development in the Pacific Northwest. “This partnership is a win for the entire community. Visitors are going to love what they find here, and I expect many residents will take advantage of this to rediscover their community as well.”
Riders can go to the domain www.scootspokane.com for riding tutorials, safety advice, and recommended scoot routes to places like Kendall Yards, Browne's Addition, Garland District and South Perry. Visitors to the area can be notified of the route guide through in-app messaging in the Lime app.
Visit Spokane feels this will add more foot traffic to businesses along the route, and again aim at providing great experiences in the Spokane area.
“Teaming up with Lime made perfect sense,” said Meg Winchester, President & CEO of Visit Spokane. “The itineraries we created will help visitors see Spokane from a totally different view, plus having designated Lime parking area in front of our Visitor Center will hopefully bring more people through to learn about our destination. It’s a win-win and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”
Lime's program returned to Spokane on May 13 following a 74-day pilot project in the fall of 2018.