Update: A pair of suspects were taken into custody in Davenport after authorities say they pulled shotguns on innocent people in two different incidents.
Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies located the suspect vehicle, a white Ford pickup, and took 19-year-olds Seth Kysar and Austin Tidwell on 13th St. in Davenport late Tuesday afternoon.
Police recovered two short-barreled shotguns and a break away shotgun from the truck, believed to be weapons used during the incidents in Lincoln County earlier Tuesday morning.
The truck was impounded and deputies are awaiting approval for a search warrant in an effort to locate more evidence of the crimes.
Dispatch took a report of a citizen stopping to see if the men in the truck needed assistance as their lights were flashing, but one man exited the vehicle and pointed a pump shotgun at the person.
Previous coverage:
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a pickup involved in an incident where an occupant pulled a shotgun on another driver.
A citizen told the Sheriff's Office they saw a white pickup truck stopped just east of Davenport near Highway 2 and Bennett Road. The citizen said the truck's lights were flashing so they stopped to see if the occupants needed help. The citizen said that's when a white man jumped out of the pickup and pointed a shotgun at them.
Deputies searched the area but didn't find the pickup. The Sheriff's Office believes there are two young white men with the pickup.
The pickup is described as a white Ford with an American flag in the bed. If you see the pickup, call 9-1-1. Do not approach the vehicle.