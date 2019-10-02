Update: A pair of suspects were taken into custody in Davenport after authorities say they pulled shotguns on innocent people in two different incidents.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies located the suspect vehicle, a white Ford pickup, and took 19-year-olds Seth Kysar and Austin Tidwell on 13th St. in Davenport late Tuesday afternoon.

Police recovered two short-barreled shotguns and a break away shotgun from the truck, believed to be weapons used during the incidents in Lincoln County earlier Tuesday morning.

The truck was impounded and deputies are awaiting approval for a search warrant in an effort to locate more evidence of the crimes.

Dispatch took a report of a citizen stopping to see if the men in the truck needed assistance as their lights were flashing, but one man exited the vehicle and pointed a pump shotgun at the person.

Previous coverage:

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a pickup involved in an incident where an occupant pulled a shotgun on another driver.